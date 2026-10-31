Boipatong FC appoints soccer legend Tshediso Tukane as co-coach

Former Jomo Cosmos and Mpumalanga Black Aces midfielder and winger Tshediso Tukane has been appointed as the co-coach of Boipatong FC, reports Sedibeng Ster.

The appointment of Tukane came a few days before the much-anticipated ABC Motsepe League match between his new team, Boipatong FC, and La Masia FC.

Boipatong FC hosts La Masia in the ABC Motsepe League’s Stream A at Boipatong Stadium tomorrow (November, 1).

Kick-off time is at 15:00.

This fixture promises fireworks as Tukane will come face-to-face with his former team, La Masia FC.

Tukane coached La Masia FC, and the club challenged for the league title last season. The appointment of Tukane was revealed to Sedibeng Ster Sport by the Boipatong FC chairperson, Gab Maloka.

Maloka told Sedibeng Ster Sport that they decided to bring in Tukane as a co-coach with Thabang ‘Vila’ Mputi, who has been with the team for quite some time now.

Mphuti made history when he promoted Boipatong FC to the ABC Motsepe League against all odds.

He was one of the youngsters who was fortunate enough to play under the legendary Jomo Sono.

Maloka believed the two would make a great team, and Tukane’s experience will also be helpful for the club.

Former Jomo Cosmos and Mpumalanga Black Aces FC midfield maestro was one of the popular players during his playing days in top-flight football.

This Sebokeng-born star made a name for himself in Cosmos colours. This is the same club that is well known for giving youngsters a platform to express their God-given talent. Tukane was one of the youngsters who was fortunate enough to play under the legendary Jomo Sono, popularly known for his eye for scouting talent.

“I have no doubts that Tukane is going to bring a wealth of experience to the club, and Mphuti is going to learn a lot from him. Tukane has coached in this league before. He was already hard at work preparing for our upcoming fixture against La Masia. This will be a hell of a game, considering that La Masia FC was challenging for the league title last season. But we are ready for them, and the good thing is we will be playing in front of our supporters. We expect them to fill the Boipatong Stadium to capacity as always come Sunday. This is a must-win game for us to move away from the relegation zone. We find ourselves in a very dangerous position on the log, and a win will be a great result for us,” said Maloka.

Boipatong FC is fighting for survival at the bottom of the Stream A log standings.

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