Gauteng runner honoured for decades on the road

Nearly four decades after taking her first running steps, Lynn Yazbek (66) is celebrating an extraordinary milestone, having accumulated more than 33 000km through Run/ Walk for Life (RWFL) Weltevreden Park, reports Roodepoort Record.

She began running in 1988, when her son was just five years old. What started with a 4km Pirates Race developed into a lifelong passion that has taken her through marathons, ultra-marathons and countless community races.

Her latest achievement was recognised by RWFL Weltevreden Park branch manager Linda Cloete, who surprised her with a distance peak award in celebration of her remarkable running journey.

Yazbek said she appreciated the gesture and was grateful to the organisation for recording members’ distances, allowing them to look back on their progress and celebrate their achievements.

“My running journey has also included several podium finishes in my age group at various races, as well as completing the Comrades Marathon down run in 1999. In 2006, I took on the Two Oceans Marathon, another memorable experience shared with fellow runners,” Yazbek said.

After initially training alone for a decade, Yazbek joined RWFL around 2001 in search of a structured programme that matched her fitness goals. The decision introduced her to running partners who became lifelong friends.

“Through weekend long runs, races and road trips, running has become about more than distance. It has provided opportunities to build lasting relationships and share memorable experiences with fellow runners and their families,” she said.

Yazbek occasionally tests herself on the trails, recently completing the challenging 15km Black Eagle Mountain Run at Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden.

Her next milestone is already on the horizon: She is looking forward to celebrating her 250th parkrun in the coming weeks.

For Yazbek, running remains an important part of her weekly routine. She describes it as an opportunity to clear her mind, organise her thoughts and stay centred.

With more than 33 000km behind her, countless early mornings and many pairs of running shoes worn out along the way, Yazbek is not ready to stop.

Her journey stands as a testament to consistency, friendship and the rewards of staying active, proving that every kilometre can contribute to a lifetime of achievement.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.