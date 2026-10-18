Sebastian de Klerk relishes long-awaited Bulls return

Bulls wing Sebastian de Klerk capped a long, difficult road back to full fitness on Saturday, delivering a performance coach Johan Ackermann described as ‘a great game’.

While the Pretoria side ran in eight tries in a commanding 56-20 victory against Stade Français in their Investec Champions Cup opener, the wing’s post-match reflections carried far more weight than the scoreline alone.

Overcoming injury frustrations

De Klerk has endured a grueling run of fitness struggles throughout his Bulls career, including issues with both knees and a recent left foot injury. The latest lay-off tested his mental resolve deeply.

“I was very frustrated getting injured again, but I believe everything happens for a reason, and I’ve learned a lot from it, grown a lot as a person,” De Klerk said. “My wife has been a great support for me in that time.”

Watching his teammates from the sidelines only intensified his eagerness to get back on the pitch. “The motivation was very big. Watching the guys playing the URC final, you obviously want to be there as well,” he added.

Finding purpose off the field

Unable to put weight on his foot for six weeks, De Klerk chose to embrace the forced downtime rather than dwell on it.

“I picked up reading a lot, spent a lot of time with my wife and family, and started some things on the side business-wise, which was productive,” he explained. “I didn’t want to waste the setback. I believe you can always find something positive to get out of it.”

Now working his way back into match sharpness, he admitted to some early anxiety upon returning to action. “That first game, the Stormers warm-up [in Paarl], was almost a case of just hoping my foot would be alright. I’ve been enjoying it a lot, it’s a privilege to represent this team.”

Rather than focusing on competition within the squad, De Klerk praised the collective culture at the club: “I don’t see it as competing for a jersey. I see it as all of us playing for the Bulls and wanting to help the team succeed.”

Perspective on a tragic weekend

The mood turned solemn when the discussion shifted from rugby to the sudden passing of former teammate Hyron Andrews on Friday.

“When I heard the news last night, I told my wife I couldn’t imagine playing a game today. It puts everything in perspective,” De Klerk said quietly. “We speak a lot about dreams and goals for the future, but this really puts things into context.”

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to Andrews’ family as the team mourns the loss.

“The Bulls are supporting him and his family, and praying for them. I can’t imagine how tough it must be for them. No trophy will ever replace that, it’s a massive tragedy. He played [against the Bulls] just last week, it’s very surreal.

“We should be grateful for every day, and take every opportunity to be with the people we love.”