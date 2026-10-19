Glenrose Xaba becomes first 4-time SPAR Grand Prix champion

Defending champion Glenrose Xaba made history yesterday (October 18) by becoming the first athlete to win the SPAR Grand Prix four times, when she won the Jozi SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge at Marks Park in 32:26, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

The Boxer AC top runner was met at the finish line by her ecstatic grandmother, Elizabeth Xaba, who has been a massive influence in Xaba’s life.

It was the first time the 89-year-old had seen her granddaughter win a race.

Xaba shot to the front from the start and was never challenged, finishing more than a minute ahead of teammate Karabo More, who was second in 33:36. Ethiopian Selam Gebre (Nedbank) was third in 33:51.

Glenrose Xaba is flanked by runner-up and Boxer teammate Karabo More (left) and third-placed Selam Gebre. Photo: Supplied

Three times SPAR Grand Prix winner, Irvette van Zyl, was fifth in 34:42 and her fellow Hollywood Athletics Club runner Gerda Steyn, winner of multiple Two Ocean and Comrades Marathon titles, was seventh in 35:23.

At the start of the race, Steyn led the 15 000 runners in a moment’s silence to honour the victims of gender-based violence (GBV), particularly 38-year-old Elizabeth Moselakgomo, who was murdered while on a training run.

Glenrose Xaba cuts the tape to win the Jozi SPAR Women’s 10km. Photo: Supplied

Moselakgomo ran the Jozi SPAR Challenge last year. The elite runners wore black armbands as a tribute to their fellow runner.

“I am so happy to be the first person to win the SPAR Grand Prix four times,” said Xaba.

“My year didn’t start well, when I lost to Tayla Kavanagh (Hollywood AC) in Cape Town, and I had to pick myself up from that disappointment. But things got better after that and I am very proud of my achievement.”

Xaba said her focus next year would be on marathons, and she hoped to qualify for the World Marathon Championships.

“For the rest of this year, I will be running half marathons, including the Hong Kong Half Marathon. I think Karabo has a good chance of winning the SPAR Grand Prix next year,” said Xaba.

During the press conference after the race, it was revealed that Kavanagh had broken Xaba’s South African record, when she came fifth in the Brasov 10km in Romania, in a time of 30:50.

“I am very happy for Tayla. Records are meant to be broken,” said Xaba.

“I hope Tayla and I can run against each other and maybe even break 30 minutes as we push one another.”

The leading bunch during the Jozi SPAR Women’s 10km. Photo: Supplied

More said she was very proud to have finished second in back-to-back SPAR Grand Prix races having also finished second in the Gqeberha race last week Saturday.

Steyn said she thought the race was a huge tribute to the women who have died as a result of GBV, and particularly to their fellow runner, Moselakgomo.

“I thought about her while I was running. I hope her daughter knows how many people were thinking of Elizabeth as they ran this race,” said Steyn.

SPAR South Rand human resources director Noni Xaba said SPAR was deeply committed to the fight against GBV and period poverty.

“We support women in any way possible and our sponsorships, such as netball and road running, are aimed at helping girls and women to stay safe,” she said.

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