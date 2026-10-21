Kwagga Smith free to join Bulls

Kwagga Smith is free to join the Bulls after ending his contract with the Shizuoka Blue Revs by mutual consent.

The Japanese club confirmed yesterday (October 20) that the 32-year-old Springbok loose forward had been released, bringing an end to his eight-year stint in Asia.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann confirmed last month that the Pretoria-based club was interested in signing Smith and fellow Springbok Malcolm Marx, who also plays his club rugby in Japan.

Smith joined Yamaha Júbilo (as the Blue Revs were then known) in 2018 and went on to establish himself as one of the leading foreign players in Japanese rugby.

He made 78 appearances across competitions, earning five selections in the Top League/League One Team of the Season, and was crowned League One Player of the Season in 2022-23.

In a statement announcing his departure, the BlueRevs paid tribute to the double World Cup winner.

“With 63 Test appearances for South Africa, he led the team through his performances and set an example for everyone around him. He played a crucial role in shaping the club’s history and is recognised as one of the best players in the league.

“The entire club expresses its deepest respect and gratitude for his outstanding contribution and wishes him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

The post Kwagga clears path for Bulls move appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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