Soweto teen qualifies for Youth Olympic Games

From the streets of Soweto to the international stage, young skateboarder Molemo Modise is set to represent South Africa at the Youth Olympic Games, with Alberton coach Sharne Jacobs playing a central role in his journey, reports Soweto Urban.

Modise will compete at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, from October 31 to November 13.

He earned his junior South African colours after travelling to Brazil in February to compete at the World Skate Championships, where he gained ranking points towards qualifying for the Youth Olympic Games.

Founder of the JHB Skate Club, Jacobs has helped develop young skateboarding talent through structured programmes at the Nike Shapa Soweto facility.

“When I was a teenager, I saw people skating in the streets and always thought it looked really cool. I also used to play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 at a friend’s house, and that definitely influenced me to start skating myself,” she said.

She added that she got into coaching around the age of 27, when she noticed more people becoming interested in skateboarding after she started a safe space called Girls Skate South Africa.

“It all grew from there.”

She said coaching had always been a passion project through which she wanted to give back to the sport.

When Jacobs first met Molemo, she described him as ‘a typical teenager trying to find himself’.

“He was a little naughty at times, but also very quiet and reserved.”

However, she said his talent became clear when she watched him skate.

“When I saw him skating, he was fearless, determined, and learned incredibly fast.”

Natalia Alvarez, Molemo Modise, Omphile Mashile and Sharne Jacobs. Photo: Supplied

Jacobs believes that skateboarding programmes provide young people with structure, motivation and opportunities to develop their skills.

“These spaces keep kids off the streets, give them structure, and keep them focused and motivated. I believe there should be more skateparks and structured programmes because there’s so much hidden talent in township communities where opportunities like this are often not accessible,” she said.

Despite the progress, she said funding remained a major obstacle for young athletes hoping to compete internationally.

“It’s difficult to compete at a high level without international exposure, and travelling overseas is very expensive.”

For Jacobs, Molemo’s qualification represents an important milestone and an opportunity to inspire other young people.

“As a coach, this is a huge milestone for both Molemo and me. He’s inspiring others and showing young people that no matter where you come from, with hard work, anything is possible.”

Molemo said qualifying for the Youth Olympic Games was a proud moment after years of hard work and sacrifice.

“Finding out that I qualified for the Youth Olympic Games was exciting. I was proud of myself because all the hard work, training, and sacrifices finally paid off. Being able to travel, meet other talented skaters, and represent my country has been an experience I will never forget,” he said.

He credited Jacobs for helping him grow as an athlete and supporting him throughout his journey.

“Coach Sharne Jacobs has helped me grow a lot as an athlete by always believing in me, pushing me to improve, and supporting me through challenges.”

JHB Skate Club team manager Natalia Alvarez said the club also focused on supporting learners beyond skateboarding, particularly those from under-resourced schools.

“Many of our kids come from schools that are under-resourced.”

She said the club had introduced reading support and additional development programmes alongside skateboarding.

“They show up every day so happy to be there and that spirit is what inspires us to keep going,” she said.

Alvarez said Molemo’s achievement was significant because it showed other young people that opportunities were possible regardless of where they grew up.

“For the first time, a 16-year-old kid from Soweto has the opportunity to represent at the Youth Olympics level. That is bigger than skateboarding. It shows our kids that someone who grew up exactly like them can dream beyond what they see around them every day,” she said.

Molemo encouraged other young people to remain focused on their goals and believe in their potential.

“Your background does not define your future. With dedication, discipline, and the right support, young people from any community can achieve incredible things and represent their country on the world stage.”

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