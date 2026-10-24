Video: Ballito runner Andrew Erasmus helps exhausted dog finish 65km trail

It is often said that a dog is a man’s best friend, but Ballito runner Andrew Erasmus proved the converse is also true when he sacrificed his chance of winning this year’s Mighty Mutter Trail Run to help an exhausted dog complete the gruelling 65km race.

According to The Witness Erasmus was leading the race and hoping to break his brother’s record when Badger, a three-year-old Australian Cattle Dog from St Bernards Peak Mountain Lodge, decided to join the runners.

What began as an unexpected running companion turned into a test of endurance and compassion as Erasmus slowed his pace, shared his water and made frequent stops to help Badger through the mountainous terrain.

The race, which took place from October 9 to 11, takes runners from St Bernards Peak Mountain Lodge towards Bushman’s Nek, into Lesotho through Sehlabathebe National Park and up to the arch near Devil’s Knuckles before returning to the lodge.

Erasmus said he had briefly met Badger at the lodge the previous day, but had no idea the adventurous dog would become his running partner.

Demanding terrain takes toll on canine runner

He was at the front of the race when Badger latched onto him, keeping pace as they made their way along the demanding route.

“He is a very adventurous dog and he kept up with me. I don’t think he realised how far he came,” said Erasmus.

Badger’s owners had tried to retrieve him on a bike, but by then the pair had already moved beyond their reach.

For the first part of the race, Badger managed to keep up. However, as the day grew hotter and the kilometres mounted, the dog began to struggle.

“He really started to struggle around 40km and I just tried to stop at each river to get him a drink and have a rest. Eventually I gave him my water and that got finished, so we had no water around 42km.

“We then found a spring and we had water there and continued slowly. He would try to walk in the shade spots to keep cool,” said Erasmus.

Rather than push ahead in pursuit of victory, Erasmus stayed with Badger, adjusting his pace to the exhausted dog’s needs.

The pair eventually crossed the finish line at about 14:00, having completed the race in 11 hours, with Erasmus finishing third.

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Exhausted pet recovers at mountain lodge

Back at St Bernards Peak Mountain Lodge, Badger’s family had been anxiously awaiting news of their adventurous pet.

Lodge owner Sarah-Jane Hudson said Badger had become excited by the crowd gathering for the race in the early hours of the morning and had run off with the competitors.

Although accustomed to accompanying the family on bicycle rides, Badger was a large, stocky dog, and they were worried about how he would cope with the distance and heat.

“We tried to call Badger back but he continued. He is generally used to running with us while we are on bikes, but he is large, it was a long distance and it was a hot day,” said Hudson.

The family only learnt how far he had travelled when they received word that he was with Erasmus.

Andrew was attempting to break his brother’s record and get first position in the race, but he saw Badger and then slowed down to his pace and made sure to stop at each area where he could get a drink of water.

She said the family later heard that Erasmus had even been prepared to carry Badger back if necessary.

Despite completing the race, Badger was exhausted and needed time to recover. Hudson consulted a veterinarian after he returned, as he initially refused food and water.

“We could not give him any medication as we did not know how his body would react. He did not drink or eat anything when he got back, so we had to wait for a bit.

“He eventually did eat and drink. Despite having raw feet and being very stiff, he managed to walk back to our home. He needed about two days to recover, but he is much more cautious now,” said Hudson.

The family was relieved that Badger had found himself in the care of someone willing to put the dog’s well-being ahead of his own racing ambitions.

“For someone to stop for a dog despite having goals for a race is truly special and we are so thankful,” said Hudson.

Canine companion earns honorary race title

Badger’s unexpected achievement did not go unnoticed by the race organisers either.

He was named alongside Erasmus in the race report, described as an unregistered entrant and the first canine to become a Mighty Mutterer.

The Mighty Mutter Trail Run is hosted by Malcolm and Judy Miller, with participants and their families staying at St Bernards Peak Mountain Lodge.

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