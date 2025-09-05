Competitions

Win tickets to support the Blue Bulls in their last Currie Cup game at Loftus

Springbok loose forward Marcell Coetzee will lead a new-look Blue Bulls team for this game.

6 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read

The Blue Bulls can no longer qualify for the Currie Cup semi-finals and therefore there will be an interesting twist for the team’s last match of the season in this competition against the Cheetahs at Loftus Versfeld.

Coach Johan Ackermann, who has stepped in to manage the transition between the Currie Cup and United Rugby Championship (URC), has loaded the side with veterans, among them Johan Grobbelaar, Embrose Papier, David Kriel and Devon Williams.

Among the more interesting selections are dynamic lock JF van Heerden, just 21 and a hulking 2,01m figure with real potential. Jan Serfontein, the accomplished Springbok centre, also pulls on a Bulls jersey – for the first time in eight years – on his return to the capital.

* In partnership with Carling Black Label three readers of Rekord can each win five tickets to attend the game and support the Blue Bulls in this game between the Blue Bulls and the Cheetahs, who must win to qualify for the semi-finals. The games takes place on Saturday, 6th September 2025 at Loftus Versfeld @19h05.

Question:

  • Where do the Blue Bulls play their game on 6 September?

Reitumetse Mahope

Reitumetse Mahope is a seasoned journalist overseeing digital content at Rekord. With close to a decade of experience in field reporting, Mahope captures compelling stories that inform, educate, and inspire. His expertise spans from hard news to heartwarming features, making him a valuable asset to the team.
