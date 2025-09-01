Pretoria east bazaar fun for the whole family

The Lynnwoodrif Gemeente grounds came alive on Friday as the community gathered for Makiti OppiRif, an afternoon and evening market filled with food, fun, and entertainment for all ages.

From the moment the gates opened, families, neighbours, and friends browsed stalls offering everything from fresh farm produce and homemade bakes to jewellery, antiques, plants, and household treasures. Children were kept busy with go-karts, a jumping castle, balloon art, and face painting, while Collie-Pop the clown wowed the crowd on stilts.

Watch scenes from the social below:

Popular treats included pancakes, vetkoek, hamburgers, milk tart, and cakes that sold out in record time, alongside street food vendors and the ever-busy candy floss man. Volunteers from local churches and schools worked tirelessly to ensure that everyone was fed and happy.

Entertainment was woven throughout the programme. Local schools showcased their talents through dance and music, with groups like Dance for Joy delighting audiences. The evening concluded with a live concert, bringing the community together in song and celebration.

The bazaar drew a wide mix of people, from families and school groups to long-time residents, all enjoying the welcoming, festive spirit of Pretoria east.

The event was a true reflection of what makes the neighbourhood special: a sense of pride, togetherness, and fun.

