Birds of a feather flock to fair

Hundreds of members of the birding community came together at the Pretoria National Botanical Garden to celebrate the annual South African Bird Fair on Saturday.

BirdLife South Africa hosted the event in partnership with Chamberlain Hardware.

Kurt Martin from BirdLife South Africa said the fair is a day for the community to experience all sorts of things to do with birding: from binoculars to cameras, arts and crafts, birding books, birding apps and meeting other conservation workers operating across the country.

Martin says the Bird Fair brings the birding community in the wider Gauteng area and around South Africa together to celebrate birds, birding and conservation.

Thanica Culver, Owl mascot, Valerie Phakoago, Kathlene April and Zoleka Mkhize

The day started very early with about 80 walkers in different groups exploring the gardens with birding experts.

Martin says the community were taught about the birds at the Pretoria National Botanical Garden, and about birding and bird photography.

“The main event was the exhibition with over 40 stalls talking about birds and birding conversations, as well as sessions for children and sessions for all levels of birders, whether you are a beginner or an expert,” he said.

He added that the rest of the day proceeded with bird walks throughout the day.

Mark Anderson and Kurt Martin

Artist Oliver Matamba, the artist who drew the Bird of the Year, the Black Harrier, says he always looks forward to attending the Bird Fair.

“We are hosting the Bird Fair at the Pretoria National Botanical Gardens because there is a lot of birdlife and wildlife around,” Martin adds.

There was an amazing line-up of exhibitors, fascinating speakers and workshops, plus the chance to connect with other birders.

Tisha Dube with a colourful bird wire creation. Elaine Reed with a bird feeder

Tebogo Baloyi Melinda Nkala with her colourful arts and crafts

Birding legends like Faansie Peacock and the Firefinch team, John Kinghorn, Bubo the Eagle Owl, and more attended.

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