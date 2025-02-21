Hot and happening in Pretoria this weekend

Get ready for an action-packed weekend in Pretoria, from live music performances to markets and adrenaline-pumping events… There’s something for everyone.

Here are events to look out for:

Dino World

Experience life-size animatronic dinosaurs at the Jurassic Giant Festival.

The festival takes place from Friday, February 21 till Sunday, February 23 at the Idlewild Country Estate, Centurion.

It starts at 9:00 and finishes at 17:00.

Fun Social (ballroom dance)

Join an exciting evening of music, movement, and great company, where you can practise your steps, socialise with fellow dancers, and enjoy a relaxed, festive atmosphere.

The event will take place at Colbyn Bowling Club on Saturday, February 22.

Rainbow Party

Get ready to light up the night at Rara’s Rainbow Party on Saturday, February 22.

DJ Pieter will be playing the hottest tracks to keep you dancing from 21:00 till late.

The party will take place at Meyer Street, Wonderboom.

Lavender Kontrei Market

Enjoy fresh and handmade products, live entertainment,and fun activities for kids every Saturday morning.

The market is open from 08:00 till 14:00.

Alt.Market at Railways

Experience alternative, gothic, geeky, steampunk, retro, and quirky arts and crafts, live music, cold beer and great food.

The market takes place at Railways Cafe, Centurion on Sunday, February 23 from 11:00 till 16:00.

