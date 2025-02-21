Power outages hit east suburbs for the third time in one week

A massive power outage hit parts of Pretoria east and Mamelodi again on Friday, February 21.

Residents and businesses are reeling from the persistent power outages, as this is the third blackout in a week, compounding the city’s electricity challenges.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city is aware of the outage.

“We are aware of the 132kV transformer trip at Njala Infeed substation affecting various supply stations,” said Mashigo.

He said the following Primary Supply Stations are affected: Highlands, Scientia, The Willows, Lynnwood, Villieria, CSIR, Koedoespoort, Waltloo, Mooikloof, Wapadrand, Heatherly and Mamelodi 1, 2, 3.

Mashigo said the estimated time of restoration is not yet known and a team has been deployed to attend to this issue.

On Thursday Section 79 chairperson for Utility Services Flora Monama conducted an oversight visit to Njala substation following the recent power outages caused by the heavy storms.

— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 21, 2025

Monama said the substation, which supplies power to regions 3, 4 and 6 had a voltage explosion on Tuesday night.

“The explosion affected areas such as Wingate, Wapadrand, Highlands, Mooikloof and Die Hoewes,” she said.

Monama commended the Electricity departments’ officials for getting boots on the ground to ensure that the damage was fixed, and the power supply restored.

“I am proud of the City of Tshwane Electricity department for attending to the matter with a sense of emergency and restoring power back to the residents,” she said.

She said it is crucial for the city to ensure that key infrastructure such as electrical substations are well taken care of for the benefit of the residents of Tshwane.

