Pick n Pay official says state of Centurion store ‘completely unacceptable’

Officials have described the findings at a Pick n Pay store as “completely unacceptable” and have assured the public that immediate steps would be taken to address serious non-compliance with health regulations at the Centurion store.

Pick n Pay Group Ltd has launched an investigation after the Tshwane metro shut down a franchise store at Blu Valley Mall in Centurion recently.

The closure followed a by-law compliance and health inspection conducted on February 21 by Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya and the metro’s health services inspectors.

The inspection was part of the city’s Re A Spana programme, which revealed shocking conditions that posed a risk to public health, prompting immediate action from city officials.

Moya highlighted the metro’s commitment to ensuring that all establishments in the city adhere to health and safety regulations.

“We have an obligation to make sure that we check all the establishments in the city, whether they comply with issues of business, building, fire or health,” said Moya.

She emphasised that the inspections are not limited to smaller businesses but extend to larger establishments as well.

“We really want residents to understand that this is our responsibility to check whether what is being sold, even by the big establishments, is fit for consumption and that they are complying with our regulations as the city.

During the inspection, several breaches of health regulations were uncovered at the Pick n Pay store.

Moya added that pots with food were found with no lids, while vegetables were scattered everywhere, and meat products were being stored at inappropriate temperatures.

In a video posted to her X account, Moya revealed even more disturbing findings in the store’s bakery, where dirty equipment and cockroaches were rampant.

We have shutdown Pick ‘n Pay Blu Valley Centre in Centurion. We found several cockroaches where baking is conducted in store. There’s no compliance with health regulations. #ReASpana @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/VQQOLrzm0n — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) February 21, 2025

We are conducting a by-law compliance and health inspections at Pick n Pay Blu Valley Centre in Centurion. We found several breaches of health regulations. Pots with food have no lids, vegetables scattered everywhere and meat products kept at inappropriate temperatures. ReASpana… pic.twitter.com/lKwbMgWGLY — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) February 21, 2025

“For those who are buying their baked products from Pick n Pay, this is how it’s made. There are cockroaches here, and the bakery is dirty,” she said in the video.

She also warned residents not to buy from the store if it decides to operate even after being shut down.

The inspection further revealed that rotten vegetables, including tomatoes, were being repackaged for sale, and personal belongings were being stored in food preparation areas.

Still at Pick n Pay, a sink that is supposed to be used for washing vegetables isn’t used for that purpose. Rotten vegetables being repackaged for sale. #ReASoana @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/MWGwyRMtvJ — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) February 21, 2025

“We are not only chasing spaza shops and small establishments. Big establishments also have the responsibility to comply.

If not, understand that you will be buying products that are made with cockroaches in between.”

We are at Blu Valley Pick ‘n Pay in Centurion. It is our obligation as a municipality to check all businesses for compliance. Our visits include checking for hazardous materials, compliance with fire and health protocols. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/ww72L0Gd7o — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) February 21, 2025

Pick n Pay spokesperson Tamra Capstick-Dale described the findings as “completely unacceptable” and assured the public that immediate steps were being taken to address the issues.

“A full investigation has been launched,” she said.

Capstick-Dale added that the particular store in Blu Valley is a franchise, and the conditions found during the inspection fell far below the company’s expectations and standards.

She also confirmed that Pick n Pay management was on-site within 30 minutes of being informed and that a full audit was underway.

“We apologise to our customers at the Reeds Store situated at Blu Valley Mall for what happened, and we undertake to fix it quickly and ensure there is no recurrence,” she added.

MMC for Environment and Agriculture Obakeng Ramabodu noted that metro inspections are not limited to small businesses.

“Big businesses operating at the level of Pick n Pay, Shoprite, and SPAR must also be visited,” he said.

He said this will help reinforce the metro’s commitment to holding all retailers accountable.

MMC for Health Tshegofatso Mashabela confirmed that several compliance certificates had been revoked as a result of the inspection.

“We have revoked five of our compliance certificates and will only consider reinstating them once the store is fully compliant with our regulations,” she said.

“Residents’ safety and well-being are our top priorities, and we appreciate your co-operation and support during this period.”

In a bold move to uphold the standards of fairness and accountability, we have closed Pick n Pay Blue Valley in Centurion due to non-compliance. Our demand for compliance extends to all, including the largest of corporates. It’s not enough to be perceived as compliant; actions… pic.twitter.com/IT4NJ8kuyD — 𝔹𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕤𝕙𝕖𝕘𝕠 𝕆𝕣𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕝𝕨𝕖 (@Ngwana_Badimu) February 22, 2025

♦️In Pictures♦️ Food pots without lids, scattered vegetables, and meat products stored at inappropriate temperatures were observed at Pick ‘n Pay. ReASpana @CityTshwane addressed these issues.#EFFInGovernment pic.twitter.com/H967GFmtE9 — 𝔹𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕤𝕙𝕖𝕘𝕠 𝕆𝕣𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕝𝕨𝕖 (@Ngwana_Badimu) February 21, 2025

Mashabela also stated that the bakery and one of the store’s kitchens were found to be non-compliant.

“The certificates will remain revoked until everything is fixed, and the store will remain shut down until it complies,” she said.

