Family fun takes over at Moot Hub market day

Pretoria residents turned out in their numbers for the Moot Hub Lockhouse market on Saturday, where a lively mix of shopping, food and family-friendly activities created a vibrant community atmosphere.

According to the organiser, Melanie Burger, this past weekend offered a special treat for children as the Farm Corner team brought live animals for them to interact with.

There were pony and horse riding, and children could pet farm animals.

Burger said the Moot Hub Market is a popular, pet-friendly community market located at the Moot Hub Lockhouse Park in Môregloed, Pretoria, across the road from Oppiplaas.

“It typically features gourmet street food, handmade goods, and live entertainment,” said Burger.

Johan Oberholster said he loves attending the market and never leaves without buying some olives.

He said a lot of people attend the market, which was established two years ago.

“If you come to the market, there is no rush, because at the Saturday Market, it’s laid-back,” he added.

Oberholster said the market aims to bring residents of Pretoria together in a very pleasant natural environment.

He added that the market is about growing each other’s businesses, with a variety of products on offer.

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