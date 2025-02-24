Who owns the illegal helicopter landing pad in Waterkloof? Tshwane investigates

Who owns the illegal helicopter pad in Waterkloof? This is the question that has the metro scratching its head in a bid for answers.

The Tshwane metro recently launched an investigation after it discovered a private helicopter pad “secretly” built on city-owned land during an oversight inspection in the area.

The visit took place on February 20.

According to MMC for Corporate and Shared Services Kholofelo Morodi, the metro uncovered the unlawful use of city-owned property.

She said the unauthorised helipad, near a school and within a wetland behind the Waterkloof Tennis Club, posed serious safety, environmental and legal concerns.

“Preliminary assessments indicate that no official authorisation was granted for the construction and use of this helipad,” said Marodi.

Marodi stated that the environmental impact on the wetland, as well as the safety risks to residents, particularly schoolchildren in the area, are deeply concerning.

She added that the metro is committed to ensuring that public land is protected and used in a lawful and responsible manner.

“This discovery raises critical questions regarding how municipal land has been used without approval or oversight.

The metro takes this matter seriously and has already initiated an urgent investigation to establish how this situation arose and who is responsible.”

Marodi said the multi-party government strongly condemns this unlawful occupation of municipal land and assures residents of the area that decisive action will follow.

She added that the metro remains committed to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding the environment, and ensuring that municipal land is used for the benefit of all residents.

