Investigation launched into Tshwane’s security tender linked to deputy mayor

Tshwane will commission an independent investigation to address allegations surrounding the deputy mayor’s conflict of interest involving a contract awarded to a company previously linked to him.

The DA called for a forensic investigation into a security tender which appointed a panel of security services to the metro.

The party also requested this investigation to be fast-tracked to be presented to the metro’s Municipal Accounts Committee, and ultimately the council, to determine if this tender was awarded fairly to Triotic Protection Services.

Such an investigation should also include, at their request, if Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise from the ANC has or is benefitting financially from this tender.

DA spokesperson for Finance Jacqui Uys said she wrote to the city manager in November 2024 raising alarm over Triotic Protection Services.

“This company was started by the deputy executive mayor Modise and is a service provider benefitting from the metro’s R300-million a year security tender,” explained Uys.

She told Rekord that according to the party’s strategy for financial rescue of the metro, the former coalition resolved that there were two areas in which expenditure could be curtailed so the money could be better spent.

Uys explained that these included water tankers as well as security services with specific reference to the use of security guards.

The party felt that taxpayers’ money could be better spent on better infrastructure for water, and more technology than security guards’ services.

“When we were investigating the solutions to these two items of expenditure, we also took a look at the current services that are delivered,” said Uys.

According to her, the DA has subsequently learned there are links between the company and family members of Modise, which might create a possible conflict of interest.

She also said that a further reason for concern and her motivation for writing was that it came to her attention that in 2023, Triotic Protection Services had a judgment against them for non-payment of R59-million in taxes toward the South African Revenue Service over five years.

“This raised concerns that Triotic Protection Services might not have had a tax clearance when submitting their bid and, therefore, would not have qualified to be awarded the tender,” said Uys.

She pointed out that the city’s security tender was highlighted by the Auditor-General for non-compliance by tender companies since all bid documents were not submitted for auditing.

“This means they could not confirm if the winning bidders complied with bid requirements. The Auditor-General named Triotic Protection Services explicitly, setting off alarm bells.”

She added that at the time, it was unclear whether Modise still benefited from the metro’s payments towards Triotic Protection Services.

“What was known was that Triotic Protection Services was started as a CC [Closed Corporation] by Eugene Thipe Modise with a 50% ownership. The company was later converted into a Pty (Ltd) with Modise as director. Modise remained director until March 1, 2023, just after he became an ANC councillor when he resigned as director and the company’s HR Manager, Neo Mafodi, was appointed as director,” said Uys.

“These are the reasons the DA demands, in the best interest of the citizens of Tshwane, a forensic investigation into Tender TMPD 02-2016/2017,” concluded Uys.

The metro said it has noted the allegations made by Uys regarding an alleged conflict of interest involving a contract awarded to a company previously linked to Modise.

A media release pointed out that it was crucial to clarify that the contract in question was awarded during the 2016/17 financial year – under a previous administration. This was long before Modise assumed office as a councillor in February 2023, and before his election as deputy mayor in October 2024.

Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said to ensure full compliance with governance and ethical standards, she has engaged with the deputy mayor regarding the allegations.

“He informed me that upon becoming a councillor in 2023, he resigned as a director of the company and stepped away from any involvement in its operations. He further informed me that he no longer has any financial or managerial ties to the company and does not benefit from it in any way,” said Moya.

She pointed out that while she has accepted his submission, the metro will commission an independent investigation to address these allegations thoroughly.

Modise is in full support of such an investigation.

Moya confirmed the multi-party administration remains committed to good governance, accountability, and the rule of law. Should any irregularities be uncovered, the metro will follow due process and take appropriate action.

“We strongly caution against unfounded allegations intended to distract from the urgent work of governing Tshwane. Political point-scoring should not be allowed to derail the progress we are making in restoring stability, service delivery, and financial sustainability. The residents of Tshwane deserve a government focused on real solutions, and we will continue to serve with integrity and transparency,” she said.

Modise has been approached for comment but none was received by publication.

