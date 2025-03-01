Care centre receives financial boost

A care centre in Montana, north of Pretoria recently received a generous donation of more than R30 000.

“It is an important boost that will help ease some of the financial strain,” according to centre manager Kiewiet Botha.

The Uitkoms Care Centre stands as a beacon of hope for individuals living with mental health challenges.

The centre is a haven where residents, many of whom require constant medical care and daily support, are treated with dignity and respect.

It focusses not only on meeting the physical and medical needs of its residents but also on creating an environment where they can thrive emotionally and socially.

The centre’s dedicated team of professionals work tirelessly to ensure each resident feels valued and cared for, offering everything from nutritious meals to personal care and emotional support.

Botha highlighted the holistic approach the facility takes when caring for its residents.

“We strive to provide a nurturing environment that not only addresses our residents’ medical needs but also enhances their overall quality of life.

“Our staff is committed to ensuring that every resident feels at home, cared for, and supported through their unique challenges,” said Botha.

The services provided go beyond basic care; it offers a range of programmes designed to keep residents active and engaged.

Regular activities include therapy, recreational games, and special events, all aimed at improving their mental well-being.

“We believe the emotional support is just as important as medical care,” Botha noted.

“We do our best to create an environment where our residents can thrive, feel joy, and live with a sense of purpose.”

However, running such a facility is not without its challenges as the rising cost of medical supplies, food, and maintenance often stretch the centre’s limited resources.

“We face increasing financial pressure as the demand for our growing services grows.

“But despite the challenges, we remain dedicated to providing the best possible care for our residents,” said Botha.

The community has played an instrumental role in supporting the centre’s mission.

Uitkoms relies heavily on donations and the generosity of individuals and organisations who believe in the work being done at the facility.

This support not only helps keep the centre operational but also allows it to improve and expand its services.

The donation was made by Peet Vorster, a member of AFGRI, following his win at a golf tournament.

Vorster chose to allocate the prize money to Uitkoms as a way of giving back to a cause that holds personal significance.

“Every year, we nominate an organisation to receive the donation from our golf challenge, and this year, I chose Uitkoms because my brother-in-law lives here.

“I hope this donation helps improve the centre and continues to make a positive impact on the lives of the residents,” said Vorster.

Botha expressed immense gratitude for the donation, highlighting how much of a difference it will make to the daily operations of the care centre.

“We are thrilled by this donation. It’s not just about the money; it’s about knowing that there are people out there who believe in the work we do and want to support us in making a difference.”

The donation will be used to purchase much-needed supplies, improve living facilities, and continue offering essential services to the residents.

“We are always looking for ways to make our residents’ lives better, whether it’s through new equipment or special activities that bring joy to their day,” added Botha.

Botha encouraged more members of the community to get involved, whether through donations, volunteering, or simply visiting the centre to see the work being done.

“We are very grateful for this support, and we hope it inspires others to join us in making a difference,” he said.

