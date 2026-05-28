Four armed robbers receive 20 years in prison each

The Pretoria Moot SAPS have been commended by Tshwane District Commissioner, Major General Samuel Thine, following the conviction and sentencing of four armed robbers linked to a case in January 2024.

On January 9, 2024, at about 08:40, Sergeant Mabena and Constable Mabona responded to a request for assistance from members of Proshield Security Services after a lookout request was circulated for a green Suzuki Swift.

The occupants, one woman and three men, were allegedly involved in an armed robbery in the Sinoville policing precinct.

The suspicious vehicle was spotted near the corner of 13th Avenue and Jacobs Street in Gezina, where the suspects were allegedly attempting to commit another robbery.

Police spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk, said once authorities were able to locate the vehicle, they took off, and a chase ensued.

“A high-speed pursuit ensued under dangerous weather conditions, as heavy rainfall had caused the roads to become extremely wet and hazardous. Sergeant Mabena and Constable Mabona joined the pursuit and continued to act with courage and professionalism despite the challenging conditions.

“At the corner of Sisulu and Boom streets in Pretoria Central, the driver of the suspected vehicle lost control, resulting in a collision. All four suspects were successfully apprehended at the scene,” Van Dyk said.

Police recovered a replica firearm as well as suspected stolen property found inside the vehicle.

The suspects were subsequently detained and charged with the following offences: armed robbery, possession of a firearm, reckless and negligent driving, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Warrant Officer Ngobeni, attached to the Pretoria Moot Detective Branch, was appointed as the investigating officer in the matter.

The accused appeared before the Pretoria Regional Court, where bail was successfully opposed, and the court ordered that they remain in custody for the duration of the trial.

On April 21, this year, the matter was finalised, and all four accused, Russell Tanaka Sibanda (32), Terrance Dube (34), Brandon Maorera (24), and Alicia Sibanda (32) were each sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

“The vigilance, bravery, and swift response displayed by Sergeant Mabena and Constable Mabona played a critical role in the successful arrest of the suspects and the prevention of further criminal activities,” Van Dyk added.

Thine commended all the role players involved in securing the conviction and for their dedication throughout the matter.

“We want to commend Warrant Officer Ngobeni for his unwavering commitment, professionalism, and dedication to justice throughout the investigation. His attention to detail, perseverance, and exemplary work ethic ensured that dangerous criminals were removed from society and held accountable for their actions,” Thine said.

He also acknowledged the excellent teamwork displayed between the SAPS officers and private security role players, emphasising that such collaboration remains vital in the fight against violent crime within the Tshwane District.

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