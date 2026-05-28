Two killed, two injured in Centurion shooting

Two people were killed and two others wounded in a brazen shooting at the entrance of Blue Valley Golf and Country Estate in Centurion on Thursday after gunmen on motorcycles allegedly opened fire on a Toyota carrying four occupants.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said four people were entering the Estate on Thursday morning in a Toyota vehicle when two unknown men suddenly appeared on bikes.

“They reportedly climbed off the bikes and started shooting at the occupants of the Toyota vehicle before fleeing the scene.

“The driver and passenger sitting in front were declared dead, while the other two sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.”

Nevhuhulwi said the police will be investigating a case of murder with two counts and attempted murder with two counts.

Anyone with information that can assist with police investigations is requested to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or, alternatively, to give anonymous tip-offs on the MySapsApp, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

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