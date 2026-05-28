CrimeNews

Two killed, two injured in Centurion shooting

Two people were killed and two others injured after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle at the entrance of a Centurion estate.

18 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Two killed, two injured in Centurion shooting
Two people were killed, two others were injured in Centurion shooting. Photo: GoogleMaps/MyRoof

Two people were killed and two others wounded in a brazen shooting at the entrance of Blue Valley Golf and Country Estate in Centurion on Thursday after gunmen on motorcycles allegedly opened fire on a Toyota carrying four occupants.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said four people were entering the Estate on Thursday morning in a Toyota vehicle when two unknown men suddenly appeared on bikes.

“They reportedly climbed off the bikes and started shooting at the occupants of the Toyota vehicle before fleeing the scene.

“The driver and passenger sitting in front were declared dead, while the other two sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.”

Nevhuhulwi said the police will be investigating a case of murder with two counts and attempted murder with two counts.

Anyone with information that can assist with police investigations is requested to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or, alternatively, to give anonymous tip-offs on the MySapsApp, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

Also read: Explosive device detonates inside Menlyn Woolworths

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18 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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