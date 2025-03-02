Radio station founder and partner reported missing in Mamelodi

The National Press Club has made an urgent appeal on social media for help after one of the club’s executive members, Aserie Ndlovu, and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli, reportedly went missing this week.

Ndlovu is also an executive committee member of the press club.

Ndlovu, the founder of Capital Live SA FM, is said to have gone missing on February 18. This is according to posts made on social media, including a missing person’s poster calling for help in finding him.

According to social media posts, Ndlovu reportedly left Denlyn Mall in Mamelodi on Tuesday, February 18 at around 18:00.

He wore blue jeans, a blue and white long-sleeve shirt, and Nike sneakers. Ndlovu’s partner, Zodwa Mdhluli, is also reportedly missing.

The press club is set to schedule a media briefing during the afternoon of Sunday, March 2. During this briefing, representatives of the Ndlovu and Mdhluli families will address the media to share crucial information and updates about the missing couple.

Rekord tried to get more information on the case from the police, however, by the time of publication police spokesperson Johan Van Dyk had not provided comment.

Anyone with information that could lead to the safe return of Ndlovu or Mdhluli is urged to contact the Mamelodi police or call the nearest police station.

