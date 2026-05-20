Pedestrian killed after being struck by truck in Pretoria East

A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck on Solomon Mahlangu Drive near Atterbury Road in Pretoria East on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), paramedics arrived to find that the pedestrian had sustained fatal injuries after allegedly being struck by a truck.

The victim was declared dead on the scene.

“The scene was handed over to SAPS to investigate the cause of the accident.

“We send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.”

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