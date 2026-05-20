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Pedestrian killed after being struck by truck in Pretoria East

A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck on Solomon Mahlangu Drive near Atterbury Road in Pretoria East on Tuesday afternoon.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pedestrian killed after being struck by truck in Pretoria East
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by truck in Pretoria East. Photo: Facebook/VEMRU

A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck on Solomon Mahlangu Drive near Atterbury Road in Pretoria East on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), paramedics arrived to find that the pedestrian had sustained fatal injuries after allegedly being struck by a truck.

The victim was declared dead on the scene.

“The scene was handed over to SAPS to investigate the cause of the accident.

“We send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.”

Also read: Pretoria to face 10-hour power outage in these areas on Saturday

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6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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