Mine urged to settle debt or secure payment plan

The Tshwane metro is urging customers who need to arrange payment for municipal debt to visit their nearest walk-in centre to set up payment agreements.

The call follows the metro’s Ya Tima revenue collection campaign, when the electricity supply to a Cullinan diamond mine, operated by Petra Diamonds, was disconnected earlier this month.

According to Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the Ya Tima campaign aims to recover outstanding municipal debt, reduce the city’s debtors’ book and improve revenue collection to ensure sustainable service delivery.

Mashigo said the mine’s electricity was disconnected on May 6 after the city issued a final notice of disconnection on April 9.

He added that the city had engaged the mine by issuing monthly tax invoices and sending SMS notifications, but the mine provided no reasons for non-payment and made no payments or commitments since the account was opened.

Mashigo acknowledged concerns about the potential impact on jobs and economic activity in Cullinan but said it is the mine’s responsibility to keep its account in good standing to avoid service interruptions. He stated there are currently no negotiations underway to restore supply because the mine has not approached the city.

Before reconnection can occur, Mashigo said the mine must settle the outstanding debt; once payment is made and processed, electricity will be restored.

The city is also implementing measures to improve debt collection and reduce future incidents. These include credit-control processes such as disconnecting non-paying or short-paying customers, debt-collection outreach via phone, SMS and email, and handing unpaid accounts over to attorneys for legal action.

Customers found tampering with municipal infrastructure will be charged tampering fees, and theft cases will be opened where applicable, he said.

Petra Diamonds has declined to comment at this stage.

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