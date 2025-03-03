Eight suspects to appear in court on murder and robbery charges

Eight suspects are to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court today (March 3) following a series of crimes committed two months ago.

The accused face multiple charges including double murder, robbery, hijacking, and possession of stolen goods.

Their arrest followed an intelligence-driven operation led by the district detectives and the Brits Trio Task Team, which targeted crime hotspots in Atteridgeville, Sgandaf and Majakane Village.

Police spokesperson Captain Mpho Manyoba said law enforcement officers spotted a white Isuzu bakkie in Atteridgeville that had been hijacked during a robbery in Mooinooi, outside Brits.

Manyoba said the vehicle had been stolen from a 55-year-old man, who was shot and killed while returning home after closing his vegetable market.

“The man was attacked by three suspects, who robbed him of his bakkie, cellphone, and cash before fatally shooting him.”

During the incident, one of the robbers was mistakenly shot by his accomplices.

“The injured suspect, a 39-year-old, was later killed, and his body was dumped in the bushes near Majakaneng Village,” said Manyoba.

Manyoba said the first arrest occurred in Atteridgeville, where three suspects were apprehended after officers stopped the hijacked vehicle.

Further investigations led the police to a house in Majakaneng Village’s Sgandaff Section, where five more suspects were arrested on February 28.

Manyoba said these individuals were believed to have been involved in the robbery and double murders.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that two of the five suspects arrested in Majakaneng are South African nationals, while the other three suspects are undocumented Mozambican nationals.

“The Mozambican suspects face additional charges under the Immigration Act for being in the country illegally.”

