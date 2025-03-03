No trace found of children swept away in Tshwane flash floods

Emergency services said a search for three children reportedly swept away in flash floods in Sunnyside, Tshwane yielded no signs of the missing children, and the police are continuing their investigation.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Gauteng station commander Gerhard Potgieter, the crew was activated at 06:05 on Sunday morning.

This follows an eyewitness report of at least three children reportedly caught in flash floods and swept away down flooded waterways, in the vicinity of the Cilliers Street and Walkers Spruit crossing, Sunnyside, City of Tshwane.

“NSRI Gauteng and NSRI Witbank swift water rescue swimmers joined the SA Police Services, Tshwane Police Water Policing and Diving Services, Sidebeng Police K9 Search and Rescue, Ekurhuleni Police K9 Search and Rescue, SARZA and Tshwane Fire and Rescue Services.”

He said a Gauteng Traffic Police helicopter joined in the search.

“Four search teams were deployed to search from the reported entry point – at Cilliers Street and Walkers Spruit, and search efforts reached the N4 Freeway, at the Apies River crossing.”

Despite the extensive air, water and river bank search operation and patrols, throughout Sunday yielded no further information and no signs of the suspected missing children.

Potgieter said there remain no signs of the children, suspected to have been swept away, and police are investigating.

“Police have launched an investigation, and at this stage, no missing persons reports that may be related to this case remain open.”

Also read: Here are the expected petrol prices for March 2025

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!