Here are the expected petrol prices for March 2025

Recent data indicates that petrol prices in March 2025 may rise less than initially expected, offering some relief to Pretoria motorists, though the situation remains uncertain and could still change.

Data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) up to 14 February 2025 suggests petrol prices could increase by between X and X cents per litre in March.

For diesel, the outlook is more positive, with a smaller increase expected, and there is a possibility of a slight price reduction.

INLAND February Petrol 93 R22.16 Petrol 95 R22.41 Diesel 0.05% R20.34 Diesel 0.005% R20.45 Illuminating Paraffin R14.23

The CEF does not provide daily snapshot data for LP Gas, making it impossible to predict the price for March at this stage.

Additionally, the daily data from the CEF is not always an accurate reflection of the final fuel price adjustments.

The final price is typically announced by the Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources just days before it takes effect.

