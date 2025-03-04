East councillors, volunteers repair potholes

Ward councillors in the east of Pretoria together with a team of volunteers have embarked on fixing potholes in The Willows.

Ward 85 councillor Jacqui Uys told Rekord that her team had successfully fixed 15 dangerous potholes on the road to Willow Ridge High School.

The work was carried out on Saturday, according to Uys.

She said the members in Ward 85 filled potholes on Kosmos Avenue.

Uys said this is one of two roads that carries all traffic to Willow Ridge High School and has been a nightmare for parents dropping their kids off.

“The road was riven by dangerous potholes, that pose a safety risk and cause damage to vehicles.”

Uys said the school traffic is already difficult to navigate and the potholes made this even more difficult and dangerous.

She said the material to fix the potholes was donated.

“The DA volunteers jumped in to repair the road and were joined by residents who even donated more asphalt to make sure the job is finished,” she said.

According to Uys, a total of 17 volunteers offered their time on Saturday.

The Tshwane metro reported that Region 6 alone has recorded over 522 pothole complaints.

“However we have managed to repair 273 and the remaining 249 have been delayed by factors such as rain and shortages of staff,” said metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

“We must bear in mind that the region has severe staff and resource shortages due to natural attrition and shortage of material.

Furthermore, rainfall during this period has been excessive, leading to a severe backlog in the filling of potholes,” he concluded.

