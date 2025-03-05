Two men arrested for attempted cable theft at substation in Elardus Park

A swift law enforcement intervention led to the arrest of two suspects and prevented cable theft at the Holgate Substation in Elardus Park on Tuesday.

The arrest highlights the ever-present risk of cable theft and the need for increased vigilance and security measures to safeguard the city’s electrical infrastructure.

According to Bull Security, the CPSF received an alert about a movement at the substation.

“Lyttelton Sector 4 Community Policing Subforum received an alert regarding movement at the Holgate Substation. Upon inspection, it was determined that suspects had locked themselves inside the facility.”

Bull security spokesperson French Jooste said security backup was immediately requested.

“Our tactical units swiftly responded and with the assistance of the City of Tshwane (CoT), LS4 a grinder was used to gain access at the facility.”

Jooste said upon entry, the suspects were discovered hiding in a ditch.

“Two men were subsequently arrested for attempted cable theft.”

He said the scene was cleared and SAPS took the suspects into custody for further processing and lock-up.

“LS4 assisted CoT in securing the site by installing a new lock, as the original had to be cut during the operation.”

Jooste expressed his gratitude to everyone involved.

“I would like to thank everyone for their swift and effective response, leading to a huge success in the fight against crime in our area.”

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said cable theft will be dealt with in Tshwane.

“Those who are tampering with the city’s infrastructure, will face the wrath of the law,” said Mashigo.

Mashigo stated that anyone caught stealing, tampering or vandalising any of the city’s infrastructure, will be handed over to the SAPS, who will then subject them to the prosecution processes.

“We appeal to our residents to continue to be vigilant against instances of vandalism or theft. Residents can report cable theft by calling the hotline number on 012 358 1550.”

Police did not respond at the time of publishing.

