20 illegal workers nabbed in Centurion

Twenty foreign nationals, suspected of being undocumented were arrested in Centurion on March 6 during a series of joint by-law operations conducted by the Tshwane metro police (TMPD).

These operations are aimed to ensure compliance with local business regulations and address issues related to undocumented employment.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said that police conducted two separate operations in the Region 4 precinct, and they both yielded great results.

He said during one of the operations, officers inspected multiple businesses and discovered a total of 12 foreign nationals working without the necessary documentation.

“The business owners were charged for violating the Employment Services Act of 2014, and the Immigration Act of 2002.”

Mahamba said another operation conducted on the same day led to the arrest of eight other undocumented employees.

“TMPD members conducted another operation in a separate location in Region 4 and collaborated with other law enforcement agencies for business compliance on the same date. “Inspections were done, and eight foreign nationals working illegally were found to have been employed without following due process,” he said.

He said the respective business owners were charged with contravening the Employment Services Act and the Immigration Act.

“The employees who were working without the necessary documentation were arrested.”

Mahamba urged all business owners and employees to comply and adhere to regulations when operating their businesses.

He emphasised that police officers will continue to enforce by-laws to make sure that all businesses are compliant.

“The TMPD is resolute in fighting lawlessness in Tshwane.”

