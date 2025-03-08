Conmen book a cautionary tale based on true events

An author and retired nurse from Mamelodi wrote a book about a world of conmen, deception and how people are easily manipulated by conmen.

Refilwe Josephine Mohlala (67) from Naledi Section V in Mamelodi West said in the shadowy world of conmen, deception is an art form and trust is a currency easily manipulated.

Mohlala said the book is called Maselamotse: Betrayal and Fraud in the World of Cons.

“This eye-opening book, delves into the dark and cunning tactics of those who prey on the unsuspecting and vulnerable,” said Mohlala.

She said the book shares almost everything happening in the world of conmen.

“From manipulating cultural and religious beliefs to exploiting fears and greed, conmen are masters of psychological manipulation,” said Mohlala.

She said she has been working on the book since 2016 but she is proud to announce the book will be launched on March 15.

The book explains how conmen have been operating for so many years dating back to the 1970s and before and it’s based on true events.

“Operating in pairs, they meticulously plan their schemes, targeting those with a lump sum of money or a vulnerable disposition,” she said.

The victims find themselves ensnared in a web of deceit, and are often too embarrassed to report the crime to authorities.

“These self-contained episodes reveal the chilling reality of how people are robbed, with some cases involving sexual favours as a means of manipulation,” she said.

She added each true-life story, though fictionalised for anonymity, serves as a cautionary tale of the dangers posed by these cunning predators.

Prepare to be captivated, shocked, and enlightened as you uncover the unsettling world of conmen and the devastating impact of their actions.

“Money changed into papers may be a euphemism, but the consequences of falling victim to a conman are all too real.”

The book is written in Sesotho and will be launched at Safari Restaurant in Lynnwood on March 15.

