Police hunt for killers of Gauteng highway officer

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects in the killing of an off-duty 50-year-old sergeant in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred around 13:00 when the police officer, Sergeant Marcus Lekalakala of the Gauteng Highway Patrol Unit, came under fire from unknown assailants while driving his red Polo.

The perpetrators were allegedly driving a sedan.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects fired multiple shots at the police officer, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

“The officer’s car then collided with a Toyota Venture and came to a halt. “Emergency paramedics rushed to the scene but unfortunately declared the officer dead on arrival,” said Masondo.

Police are urging the public to assist in the search for the suspects, and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

Masondo stated that police are actively pursuing leads and are appealing to members of the public to provide any information that might assist in the investigation.

“We are calling on anyone who witnessed the shooting or who might have information about the suspects’ whereabouts to contact their nearest police station or reach out to Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via the MySAPS App,” said Masondo.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

In another incident in Mabopane, a suspect was injured following a shootout with police in Unit B on March 7.

It is alleged that the officers were conducting their routine patrols when they stopped two unknown men walking along the street.

One of them allegedly started shooting as the officers approached, causing them to retaliate.

The suspect that was shooting, was struck in the hand and hip and has since been taken to a local hospital.

The firearm the suspect was using was seized, and it was established that it was unlicensed.

A case of attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition was opened for further investigation.

