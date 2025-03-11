Investigation into Raygun’s brutal killing continues

One month after the brutal killing of Raygun, the baboon who captured the hearts of many, the investigation remains ongoing with no arrests made, despite an R20,000 reward and widespread public outcry.

It has been a month since the brutal killing of Raygun, a baboon who gained widespread attention during his journey to freedom, yet the investigation remains ongoing with no arrests made.

Despite a R20,000 reward for information, authorities have yet to make significant progress in the case.

Last month, Raygun was violently beaten and set on fire by a group of schoolchildren near Botleng Secondary School in Pretoria.

The disturbing incident, which was caught on camera and widely shared on social media, left the public in shock and disgust.

In the footage, Raygun is seen perched on the roof of the school, surrounded by children in uniform who are throwing objects at him.

A second video shows a crowd of children chanting and dancing while viciously beating Raygun before setting him alight.

The tragic event occurred just days before Raygun’s expected return to the wild.

Earlier that week, he had been tracked through various parts of Pretoria by the Owl Rescue Centre, which had been monitoring his movements after he was seen roaming the streets.

Raygun was not a threat to anyone and had been trying to find his way to a new baboon troop near Bronkhorstspruit.

Brendan Murray, the founder of the Owl Rescue Centre, confirmed that the baboon in the videos was indeed Raygun.

“This is a barbaric and senseless act of cruelty,” Murray said. “Raygun was simply trying to find a safe place, and he was met with pure violence. We must take action as a society to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

The attack on Raygun occurred in the presence of the children, some of whom were wearing school uniforms.

A teacher, who had been previously employed at the school, confirmed to Rekord that the incident happened at Botleng Secondary.

Following the incident, authorities, including the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the SPCA, were called to the scene to investigate.

Special investigator Mike Bolhuis was also brought in to assist with the case. However, after a month of investigation, no arrests have been made, and the case remains unsolved.

To aid the investigation, a R20,000 reward was offered for information leading to the identification of those responsible. Despite this, no one has come forward, and the investigation continues without significant breakthroughs.

Raygun’s tragic end has sparked outrage across the country, with animal rights groups calling for justice.

The SPCA is urging the public to come forward with any information that could help bring the perpetrators to justice.

