Man (33) sentenced to life for brutal murder of wife while their child was in the room

A 33-year-old man residing in Capital Park, Pretoria has been sentenced to life in prison this week for murder committed in 2023.

Abraham Molekwa, was sentenced for an incident that took place on December 31, 2023, when he killed his wife, Maria Mnguni, after the couple had celebrated New Year’s Day with a braai and drinks.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Van Dyk said, “Their eldest daughter (17) was out with friends and stayed over for the night, while their youngest daughter (10) remained at home.”

Van Dyk said an argument transpired after midnight, which then led to the attack.

“After midnight, the couple retired to bed. An argument ensued between the accused and the deceased, prompting Mnguni to flee to their bedroom in an attempt to escape.

“The accused assaulted the victim before leaving the room, only to return moments later with a screwdriver, which he used to stab her multiple times in the neck and chest,” Van Dyk said

He said their 10-year-old daughter was also in the room at the time of the violent incident.

“The young girl witnessed the attack and cried out for help, but the accused threatened to stab her if she made any noise. He then locked the child in the room, secured the house, and fled the scene,” said Van Dyk.

He said the following morning their eldest daughter arrived home, called out for her mother to open the door as she was unable to enter. However her younger sister notified her of her father’s brutal act.

He said the teenager reached out for help from community members nearby.

“The eldest daughter returned home but was unable to enter. She called out, and her younger sister responded through the window, informing her that their father had killed their mother. The teenager sought help from neighbours, who broke down the door, only to discover Mnguni’s lifeless body inside. The younger daughter had spent the entire night in the room, too frightened to move.”

Van Dyk said police were alerted, and a case of murder was opened.

An investigation commenced as Molekwa was at his family home in Soshanguve.

“He ended up confessing to his family after realising the gravity of his action and he was handed over to police,” said Van Dyk.

“The case was assigned to Warrant Officer Lourens Lemmer of the Wonderboompoort SAPS Detective Service. Through his thorough and meticulous investigation, the accused was successfully prosecuted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the High Court,” he said.

District commissioner, Major-General Samuel Thine, commended Lemmer for his dedication and professionalism in handling the investigation and presenting the evidence in court.

