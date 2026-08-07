Metro calls for stronger support for breastfeeding

As South Africa marks World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) from August 1 to 7, the Tshwane Metro urges families, employers and communities to work together to create environments that support breastfeeding and improve the health of mothers and babies.

This year’s theme, Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works, highlights the importance of monitoring progress in breastfeeding.

It also promotes evidence-based interventions and addresses policy and investment gaps that hinder breastfeeding support.

According to the metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the week serves as an important reminder of the role breastfeeding plays in protecting children’s health and preventing illness.

“World Breastfeeding Week is observed during the first week of August every year. It is a global health promotion initiative that raises awareness of the importance of breastfeeding and supports communities in creating safer, more supportive environments that encourage and protect breastfeeding,” said Mashigo.

He added that continued awareness is essential because many babies in Pretoria and across South Africa are still diagnosed with illnesses that could largely be prevented through breastfeeding.

These include severe and moderate acute malnutrition, pneumonia, diarrhea and other preventable childhood illnesses.

Mashigo said health experts recommend exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of a baby’s life because breast milk provides all the nutrients a baby needs for healthy growth and development.

“It also contains antibodies that help protect babies against viruses, bacteria and other common infections. In addition, breastfeeding is a cost-effective feeding option, as breast milk is readily available and requires no preparation,” he said.

Breastfeeding also offers significant benefits for mothers.

Mashigo said that it strengthens the emotional bond between mother and baby while promoting faster recovery after childbirth.

According to him, the release of the hormone oxytocin during breastfeeding helps the uterus return to its normal size more quickly and reduces bleeding after birth.

Despite these benefits, many mothers face challenges in maintaining exclusive breastfeeding, particularly when returning to work before their babies reach six months of age.

Mashigo encourages mothers to learn how to express and safely store breast milk so that babies can continue receiving breast milk while in the care of others, reducing the risk of mixed feeding before six months.

The Tshwane Department of Health continues to promote breastfeeding through a range of initiatives.

These include sharing promotional health-focused messages on social media, providing breastfeeding support through trained healthcare professionals at clinics, and promoting exclusive breastfeeding as part of the Tshwane Health District Services Malnutrition Outreach Campaigns conducted with communities.

Mashigo also emphasised that breastfeeding is a shared responsibility.

He said that families can support mothers by helping with household duties and caring for other children, giving mothers more time to breastfeed.

“Employers are encouraged to provide private, hygienic spaces for breastfeeding or expressing milk, as well as flexible breaks during the working day,” he added.

Communities can also contribute by normalising breastfeeding in public through education and awareness campaigns.

He dispelled common myths surrounding breastfeeding, including the belief that it always hurts, that women with small breasts cannot produce enough milk or that breastfeeding mothers must avoid all strongly flavoured foods.

Mashigo encouraged mothers and their support networks to prioritise breastfeeding for children’s health and well-being.

“It is important to exclusively breastfeed for the first six months of a baby’s life, followed by continued breastfeeding alongside appropriate complementary foods for two years and beyond. Families, particularly fathers, have a vital role to play in supporting breastfeeding mothers by providing practical, emotional and ongoing support,” he said.

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