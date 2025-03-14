Six-hour rescue mission saves donkey trapped in sewage-filled pit in Pretoria East

In a remarkable display of determination and skill, the City of Tshwane Emergency Services successfully rescued a donkey trapped in a sewage-filled septic tank pit after a gruelling six-hour operation in Pretoria East on Wednesday evening.

Despite numerous challenges, including the removal of a heavy concrete slab and navigating through large rocks, the team’s meticulous efforts ensured the animal’s safe rescue.

According to the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni, they responded to an animal rescue call on Wednesday afternoon.

“The animal rescue incident was reported to our Emergency Communication Centre at about 16:54, and firefighting resources were immediately dispatched from Erasmuskloof Fire Station and Innesdale Fire Station to the scene. These included a fire truck, a water tanker and a rope rescue unit.”

He said upon arrival, firefighters found a donkey stuck in a septic tank pit filled with sewage waste.

“They immediately initiated incident command and developed an incident action plan. Thereafter, they began with the rescue operation. However, the operation presented several challenges, as there was a large concrete slab hanging over the animal, which needed to be safely removed and placed away from the scene before rescue efforts could begin.

“As the incident occurred in an open field, there was sufficient breathable air for both the rescuers and the animal in distress, and this proved to be a great advantage for the operation, which proceeded safely.”

Mnguni said tthe firefighters used the Tractor-Loader-Backhoe (TLB) vehicle provided by the neighbouring property owners to lift and remove the concrete slab slowly and safely.

“Utilizing trench rescue tactics, the firefighters also dug out a sloped walkway or step adjacent to the concrete wall of the septic tank to access the donkey.

“The operation was even further hindered by large rocks and required the use of buckets connected to utility ropes to remove and empty the septic tank sludge. Although this was a painstakingly slow process, our firefighters meticulously worked around the donkey and eventually got to its level.”

At approximately 22:00, emergency workers successfully placed two heavy-duty slings around the donkey’s front and hind legs, and, with the assistance of the Tractor-Loader-Backhoe (TLB) vehicle, they slowly and safely lifted the animal out of the pit until it could walk out on its own.

He added that the rescue operation was completed at about 23:00, and the donkey was decontaminated with a water solution.

Fortunately, the donkey was unharmed and sustained no injuries.

“This rescue operation and the swift actions of our firefighters highlight some of our values as the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department and the commitment to saving lives and property, no matter the challenges we may face with incidents.

“We therefore urge public members to exercise caution and ensure the safety and well-being of people and animals by erecting precautionary fences or barriers around hazards such as septic tanks and other pits or trenches.”

Mnguni advised residents to report any fire or rescue incident to call 107 toll-free or alternatively call 012 358 6300/6400.

“When reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are, give the correct address, and give your correct contact number so the operator can phone you back should they require you to do so.”

