Man critically injured in high-voltage plasma explosion in Hatfield

A man sustained severe burns to nearly a third of his body following a high-voltage plasma explosion in Hatfield on Monday afternoon.

Pretoria Voluntary Emergency Services (PVES) responded to the serious burn incident at about 16:45 on July 13.

According to PVES, the patient suffered full-thickness burns to approximately 31.5% of his body following the explosion.

Security personnel found the injured man and immediately called for emergency medical assistance.

A PVES Emergency Care Practitioner conducted a rapid assessment and initiated advanced medical treatment at the scene.

Due to the extent of the man’s injuries, emergency teams administered intravenous fluid resuscitation, warmed IV fluids and pain medication. His wounds were also managed while medics worked to minimise heat loss and maintain his body temperature.

The patient was subsequently transported by Gauteng Emergency Medical Services to the nearest specialised burns facility for further treatment.

The exact circumstances surrounding the high-voltage plasma explosion were not immediately clear.

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