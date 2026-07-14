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Man critically injured in high-voltage plasma explosion in Hatfield

A man was rushed to a specialised burns facility after suffering burns in a high-voltage plasma explosion in Hatfield.

45 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Man critically injured in high-voltage plasma explosion in Hatfield
A man was critically injured in a high-voltage plasma explosion in Hatfield. Photo: Stock/GoogleMap

A man sustained severe burns to nearly a third of his body following a high-voltage plasma explosion in Hatfield on Monday afternoon.

Pretoria Voluntary Emergency Services (PVES) responded to the serious burn incident at about 16:45 on July 13.

According to PVES, the patient suffered full-thickness burns to approximately 31.5% of his body following the explosion.

Security personnel found the injured man and immediately called for emergency medical assistance.

A PVES Emergency Care Practitioner conducted a rapid assessment and initiated advanced medical treatment at the scene.

Due to the extent of the man’s injuries, emergency teams administered intravenous fluid resuscitation, warmed IV fluids and pain medication. His wounds were also managed while medics worked to minimise heat loss and maintain his body temperature.

The patient was subsequently transported by Gauteng Emergency Medical Services to the nearest specialised burns facility for further treatment.

The exact circumstances surrounding the high-voltage plasma explosion were not immediately clear.

Also read: Missing rugby fan Hugo van der Berg found dead near Loftus

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45 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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