Police need help in locating 19-year-old

Police are requesting assistance searching for a 19-year-old woman from Mabopane, north of Pretoria, who went missing at Dalmada plots in Polokwane.

Police said Caroline Mbatha was last seen on February 27, 2025, leaving Dalmada.

Sergeant Monatse Mamabolo said it is not known where she was destined for when she left the plot lands.

“The clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance are unknown. Police conducted a search operation with no success,” the sergeant added.

Mamabolo urged anyone with information to assist in reuniting Mbatha with her family.

Information can be shared with investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Mokgadi Molope on 082 728 9831 or via the CrimeStop number 08600 10111.

