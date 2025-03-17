Family seeks help in finding missing man (68)

The family of a 68-year-old Pretoria West man is seeking residents’ help to locate him.

They have searched hospitals and police stations, as well as his neighbourhood for him, however it has been unsuccessful.

His family last heard from Saminathan Pillai, also known as Gary, on March 10.

According to his daughter-in-law, Nickalya Broodryk, they received a call from him last Monday.

Broodryk said his phone rang unanswered when he was called back.

“On Tuesday evening, my husband and his nephew went to look for him at his house in Elandspoort and found his garage doors locked from the outside, showing that he had gone out.”

Broodryk described Pillai as a person who doesn’t often go out for too long and always lets them know when he is out.

His nephew, Waylon Dedrick, said they searched around the community for him.

He said members of the community reported last seeing him leave on Tuesday morning on his black and white scooter.

“When we got to his place, we broke in to see what was going on, we found his wallet and money in the house.”

“We have been to Kalafong Hospital, police stations and courts looking for him but he was nowhere to be found.”

Broodryk said they have been calling his phone but goes to voicemail.

She believed someone has got hold of his phone.

“The person who has his phone keeps turning it on and off and when he answers it, he doesn’t speak and it’s really freaking us out.

“We are really worried about his whereabouts as a family and are pleading with the community to help us find him.”

Police spokesperson, Captain Johan Van Dyk confirmed on March 17, that a case has been opened at Pretoria West police station.

He said the matter was under investigation.

Should anyone have information, they can contact Boo (son) on 063 660 5036 or Nickalya (daughter-in-law) on 074 453 5731 or alternatively, Pretoria West Police Station.

Description:

– Race: Indian

– Grey hair and beard

– No teeth

– Brown eyes

– Height 1,65m (average/medium )

– Weight 75kg

