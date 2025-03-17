Is there an outbreak of Staphylococcus in Pretoria?

A potential Staphylococcus outbreak may be unfolding in Pretoria, with around 30 people already treated for the infection. Here’s what you need to know.

Freedom Front Plus councillor, Rina Marx warned that there is a possible outbreak of Staphylococcus after around 30 people were treated for it at the Jack Hindon Clinic in Pretoria North.

“A concerned resident contacted the party because the treatment provided by the clinic was not effective and the infection seems to be spreading rapidly among people. The people affected live on a small holding near Pretoria North.”

She said the Tshwane’s Department of Health undertook to immediately inform the Gauteng Health Department, after which a response team will look into the incidents.

On Monday, Marx stated that the situation appears to be under control, as the affected individuals have received treatment that seems to be effective.

According to the National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) a staphylococcus infection or staph infection is an infection caused by members of the Staphylococcus genus of bacteria.

“These bacteria commonly inhabit the skin and nose where they are innocuous, but may enter the body through cuts or abrasions which may be nearly invisible.”

The Gauteng Health Department has not yet confirmed the situation or provided additional information.

Here are some symptoms:

Staph infections can range from minor skin problems to life-threatening illness.

For example, endocarditis, a serious infection of the inner lining of your heart (endocardium) can be caused by staph bacteria.

Signs and symptoms of staph infections vary widely, depending on the location and severity of the infection.

Skin infections caused by staph bacteria include:

Boils. The most common type of staph infection is the boil. This is a pocket of pus that develops in a hair follicle or oil gland. The skin over the infected area usually becomes red and swollen. If a boil breaks open, it will probably drain pus. Boils occur most often under the arms or around the groin or buttocks.

Impetigo. This contagious, often painful rash can be caused by staph bacteria. Impetigo usually has large blisters that may ooze fluid and develop a honey-colored crust.

Cellulitis. Cellulitis is an infection of the deeper layers of skin. It causes redness and swelling on the surface of your skin. Sores or areas of oozing discharge may develop, too.

Staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome. Toxins produced by the staph bacteria may cause staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome. Affecting mostly babies and children, this condition includes a fever, a rash and sometimes blisters. When the blisters break, the top layer of skin comes off. This leaves a red, raw surface that looks like a burn.

When to see a doctor?

Go to your doctor if you or your child has:

An area of red, irritated or painful skin

Pus-filled blisters

Fever

You may also want to talk to your provider if:

Skin infections are being passed from one family member to another

Two or more family members have skin infections at the same time

