Police nab over 100 in crime crackdown across Tshwane

Over 100 suspects were arrested in weekend operations by various law enforcement.

In the collaborative effort to fight crime in Tshwane, the Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) and South African Police Service (SAPS) held a high-density operation via Operation Shanela from March 14 to 16.

Gauteng Traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the operation focused on Sunnyside, Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria CBD, Laudium, Bronkhorstspruit, Akasia, Ga-Rankuwa, Hammanskraal, Atteridgeville and Ekangala.

He said in the Tshwane metro, a total of 101 suspects were arrested.

“Many arrests, 26 [were] for public drinking, 11 for drinking and driving and 38 for undocumented persons. “Close to 928 persons, including 373 vehicles were searched across the city,” he said.

He said these arrests were collaborative efforts of officials to ensure the safety of the public.

In addition, Maremane said officials will not tolerate lawlessness such as public drinking and driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Perpetrators who are found in possession of or selling illegal substances such as drugs will face the full might of the law,” Maremane said.

He said the GTP commended law enforcement agencies for their concerted efforts in intensifying the fight against crime in communities.

