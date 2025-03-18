Local Rotary Club hosts inter-school quiz

The Pretoria Capital Rotary Club recently hosted a highly successful annual inter-school quiz competition, bringing together top learners from 15 schools across the Tshwane district.

Held at the Christian Brothers College in Silverton in the east of Pretoria, the two-day event fostered a spirit of academic excellence, teamwork, and friendly competition among participants.

The event provided a platform for both junior (Grade 8 and 9) and senior (Grade 10, 11 and 12) learners to demonstrate their general knowledge.

The schools battled it out in different categories, including History, Science, Arts, Culture and Sport, African and International current affairs.

The competition presented learners with a great opportunity to interact as well as to pit their skills against their peers in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Dr Antonia Makina, a Rotarian and leader of the club, said the competition brought together students from various schools, providing a platform to showcase knowledge, critical thinking skills, and the ability to work in teams.

“This initiative aligns with one of Rotary International’s key goals – supporting education – as a means of empowering young minds and shaping future leaders,” she said.

After a hiatus from 2020 to 2023 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the quiz returned in 2024, continuing a tradition that has enriched the educational journey of countless students over the past 36 years.

She said through this initiative, the Pretoria Capital Rotary Club sought to promote a culture of learning, intellectual curiosity and healthy competition among young scholars.

“Rotary International’s vision is to create lasting change across the world, in communities, and in individuals, while its mission focuses on providing service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace.”

“The inter-school quiz competition perfectly embodied these principles by fostering collaboration and inspiring academic excellence among students,” she added.

Makina emphasised the importance of educational initiatives in transforming communities.

“Education is the foundation of progress. By creating opportunities for students to challenge themselves and grow intellectually, we are investing in a brighter future for all,” she said.

“Through such engagements, the club continues to uphold its commitment to education, ensuring students are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in life.”

Makina said, “The success of this quiz competition serves as a testament to the power of collective effort in nurturing the next generation of leaders”.

INTER-SCHOOL QUIZ JUNIOR PHASE – March 11

– First prize: Christian Brothers College (CBC) Mount Edmund

– Second prize: Afrikaans Hoer Meisieskool Pretoria

– Third prize: Deutsche International Schule Pretoria

INTER-SCHOOL QUIZ SENIOR PHASE – March 12

– First prize: Hoërskool Waterkloof

– Second prize: Pretoria Boys High

– Third prize: (Tie) Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool and Woodhill College

– CBC School Library was awarded a prize for hosting the event.

