UP vice chancellor to focus on academic excellence

In his inauguration speech the vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Pretoria, Professor Francis Petersen, said one of the pressing issues universities face is that of the “missing middle”.

“This is a group of students who fall just above the income threshold for government financial aid but cannot afford the full cost of university education. These students are caught in a difficult position: their families earn too much to qualify for assistance, but not enough to cover their tuition fees and living expenses,” said Petersen.

He pointed out at the inauguration on March 14 in the Aula on the Hatfield campus that this was one of the reasons he was proud to announce the launch of the Vice-Chancellor and Principal’s Scholarship Fund towards the end of last year.

“This fund is designed to meet the specific needs of these ‘missing middle’ students, with the goal of the fund being simple yet powerful.

This is to “ensure that no student with the talent and determination to succeed at UP is denied the opportunity because of financial constraints. I am excited to see how the involvement of everyday citizens has a profound impact on the lives of young people, as they empower leaders and become part of something truly transformative,” said Petersen.

He is the 14th vice-chancellor in the 117-year history of the university.

He commenced his speech by thanking his mother, Mary Petersen, who was in the audience, for everything that she and his late dad had done for him.

Petersen also recognised and thanked his brothers and sisters and their spouses for all their support as well as his wife, Cheslyn, for being infinitely supportive. “To my sons, Curtis and Clayton, and my daughter-in-law, Zeena, thank you for making sure that my feet remain firmly planted on the ground, and for being the joy of our lives.”

He remarked that since officiating in the role since October 2024, he has been warmly received into a thriving community of people working together to push boundaries, innovate, and change lives.

“Higher education and the pursuit of knowledge are faced with significant challenges at this moment. We are living in a time with great divisions within societies. We are contending with geopolitical instability, a rise in nationalism, disinformation, climate change, threats toward democracy itself, and soaring mental health challenges. More than ever, universities have a crucial role to play in the development and preservation of democratic societies,” said Petersen.

He believes the university has earned its presence among the top 1.9% of universities worldwide through an unerring focus on how best to foster an environment where students can thrive and achieve success.

“As we embrace the future, the university’s standing as a global leader in academic excellence is one of the core pillars on which I see the vision for the future of our institution being built.”

Petersen plans to do this by deliberately and strategically enhancing transdisciplinary platforms to respond to global challenges.

These platforms include Future Africa, Innovation Africa, Engineering 4.0, Javett-UP Art Centre, and C4IR South Africa, formally known as the South African Centre for Industry and Technology, hosted at the University of Pretoria.

He pointed out that he has been astounded by the commitment to social responsibility among staff and students and encouraged these role-players to continue with this progress.

“When we are hard-pressed on every side, what does courage look like? It might sound simplistic and somewhat of a cliché, but I believe it looks like doing the next right thing,” said Petersen.

He pointed out that one of his main ideals will be to make the university’s curriculum more inclusive, responsive, and relevant to the needs of a diverse student population.

“We will continue to hold firm to our zero-tolerance approach to any form of unfair discrimination, harassment, and behaviour that demeans others,” said Petersen.

A newly composed work for orchestra and chorus The Power of Possibility was commissioned for the inauguration.

This work by composer Atlegang Milanzi and other works and songs were performed by the UP Ovuwa Cultural Ensemble, the University’s Symphony Orchestra and the UP Youth Choir.

At the function after the inauguration, the UP Jazz ensemble entertained distinguished guests such as the chancellor, Justice Sisi Khampepe, the vice-principal: Academic, Loretta Feris as well as the president of the Convocation of the Alumni, Dr Hinner Köster.

Click here to listen to Vhutshilo Muambadzi:

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!