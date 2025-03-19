Suspect arrested in connection with business and armed robberies in the north

A suspect was arrested in connection with business and armed robberies in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria on March 17.

This comes after an integrated operation conducted by the Gauteng Traffic Wardens, Tshenolo PI, Gauteng Traffic Special Law Enforcement Unit, SAPS Crime Intelligence and TMPD.

Swift action was taken based on intelligence about individuals involved in terrorising local businesses.

The operation targeted two locations after officers received information regarding the suspect’s criminal activities.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the first address, in the Akasia policing precinct, was raided, leading to the apprehension of a suspect found in possession of live rifle ammunition.

Following the suspect’s arrest, further investigation revealed a second location in Soshanguve Block TT.

He said officers acted swiftly, conducting a search at the identified premises.

“The search uncovered two firearms loaded with live ammunition, along with various items suspected to have been stolen during recent business robberies. “All confiscated firearms, ammunition, and stolen goods were seized as part of the investigation,” he said.

Van Dyk said police are now working to trace the origins of the stolen items and to determine whether the suspect may be connected to additional criminal cases.

The suspect was remanded in custody and is set to appear in court soon.

