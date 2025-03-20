Metro police enforce by-laws, focus on illegal street vendors

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) conducted by-law operations in collaboration with other law enforcement in Mamelodi West and Bronkhorstspruit on March 18 and 19.

The operation focused on the illegal street trading.

TMPD spokesperson Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the operation was conducted to follow-up on street traders who were previously given an opportunity to rectify their non-compliance with street trading by-laws.

“The operation resulted in the demolition of 14 illegal structures, 36 Section 56 infringement notices being issued and 88 items being confiscated from traders who did not comply with the opportunity to rectify notice that was issued previously,” he said.

In addition, Mahamba said another successful operation was conducted in the Bronkhorstspruit area focusing on business licensing.

“Six spaza shops were visited and inspected for business compliance. Nine Section 56 infringement notices were issued to businesses which did not comply,” he said.

Mahamba said the operation saw six containers being confiscated by the police for not complying with the by-laws.

He said TMPD is determined to ensure adherence to and enforce the law without fear or favour on any business or individual in contravention of the law.

Also read: Suspect arrested in connection with business and armed robberies in the north

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!