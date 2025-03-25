Collect your April SASSA grants from next week

SASSA has announced the payment dates for grant recipients in Pretoria for April. You can start collecting your grants next week.

Below are the payment dates for Older Person’s, Disability, and Children’s grants in April:

Month Older Person’s Disability Children’s April Wednesday, April 2 Thursday, April 3 Friday, April 4

South Africans eagerly anticipate the upcoming SASSA grant increases in April.

These adjustments aim to provide beneficiaries with better financial support, and it’s important to stay informed about the changes.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana earlier this month said the number of social grant beneficiaries – excluding those receiving the SRD grant – is expected to rise to some 19 million in 2025/26 and 19.3 million in 2027/28 due to a growing population of older persons.

He said for 2025/26, social grants will be allocated some RR284.7 billion.

The Department of Social Development, responsible for managing social grants, has been allocated R422.3 billion for 2025/26, with projections to rise to R452.7 billion by 2027/28, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 4.5%.

“This funding supports poverty reduction through social grants, the provision of risk benefits through social insurance and the delivery of welfare services, development initiatives, empowerment programmes, gender equality initiatives and advocacy for children, women, youth, the elderly and individuals with disabilities.

“Social grant spending makes up 81 percent of the allocation for this function. At an average annual growth rate of 5.3 percent, social protection spending increases above inflation over the medium term; however, social grant reform and efficiency savings will be necessary to ensure the sustainability of the social security system,” the National Treasury said.

