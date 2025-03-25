Rain of more than 30-50mm expected in Pretoria this week

Pretoria is set to experience significant rainfall this week, with between 30 and 50mm expected, accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The heavy downpours are forecast to bring cooler weather, with conditions remaining cloudy and wet throughout the week.

Vox Weather forecaster Michelle du Plessis said scattered showers are possible in Gauteng on Wednesday from late afternoon, with temperatures in the high 20s.

“No warnings have been issued for Gauteng at this time. Heavier rain and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, with cooler temperatures in the mid-20s.

“By Friday, we can expect isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms. It will also be mostly cloudy and cool, with temperatures in the low 20s.”

Du Plessis said the weekend will see warmer conditions with only a few possible showers.

“Between 30 and 50mm of rain is expected across much of Gauteng by Friday evening.”

She explained the expected rainfall is due to a combination of weather systems, including a surface trough and a high-pressure system, along with a steep upper-level trough that may develop into a cut-off low-pressure system over the Southwestern Cape later this week, bringing the expected rain and cooler weather.

