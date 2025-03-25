Rainbow Junction: ‘Problem stand not on our property’

The Rainbow Junction in Wonderboom has clarified that the metro-owned property that has reportedly become a crime hub in the area is not on its property nor is it hindering its development.

The development team emphasised that, while the house is a criminal hotspot and a source of danger to the community at large, it did not fall within the Rainbow Junction.

“Rainbow Junction land is fully secured, fenced, and patrolled by private security, with no squatters occupying, or ever having occupied it,” the team told Rekord this week.

The Ward Councillor for the area, Councillor Quentin Meyer first brought this problem to the attention of the media and noted the danger to security of the region.

Some of the crimes surrounding the property include theft and vandalism of essential infrastructure, such as power cables at the nearby Pretoria North railway station.

The issue centres on the small 300m² piece of land – or stand (“erf”) – owned by the metro, which lies within the road reserve for an approved new future intersection, and this stand has become a hotbed for illegal activities.

The Rainbow Junction team said the squatters are not located on their 140-hectare property but rather on the adjacent metro road reserve stand.

“We have been trying to get the metro to take action regarding this matter for at least the last five years with attention brought to the City and authorities of clear evidence of being involved in crime in the region by several City Councillors in the past.”

There are many stationary train carriages stored at the station across the road from the property at the Pretoria North railway station owned by Prasa, and these carriages are being stripped. There is photographic evidence of the stripped carriages and vandalised cables within this inhabited metro-owned stand.

The Councillor for the area and the authorities are well aware of the situation, including certain associated environmental problems which also require attention.

The Tshwane metro, meanwhile, cited legal processes as the primary reason for the delay in addressing the issue.

It said the eviction of illegal occupants and the demolition of unsafe structures will only take place once the necessary legal steps are completed while long-term solutions for the property, including determining its future use would be explored.

The future use of this problem stand is, however, known to the City and Rainbow Junction – it is within road reserve for a future intersection along Paul Kruger Street.

*Please note this article has been amended

