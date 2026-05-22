ReASpana drive targets service delivery backlogs in Winterveldt

Residents of Winterveldt are beginning to see visible improvements in their community following the Tshwane metro’s ongoing ReASpana service delivery campaign aimed at addressing long-standing infrastructure and maintenance backlogs in Region 1.

The two-week targeted intervention, highlighted by Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, focuses on restoring essential municipal services and improving living conditions in areas that residents say have often been neglected.

According to Moya, municipal teams have been carrying out a range of maintenance and clean-up operations, including tree pruning, grass cutting, pothole patching, fixing of streetlights, clearing illegal dumping sites, by-law enforcement and cleaning stormwater drainage systems.

The initiative forms part of the broader ReASpana programme, which seeks to improve service delivery across Pretoria communities through co-ordinated municipal action.

Winterveldt community member Pitso Mathebula welcomed the intervention, saying the area had struggled with poor maintenance for years.

“We are happy to finally see action on the ground. Residents have been complaining about overgrown grass, potholes and illegal dumping for a long time.

“The clean-up campaign is bringing hope back to the community because people want to live in a safe and clean environment,” said Mathebula.

He added that blocked stormwater drains and broken streetlights had become a serious safety concern, especially during rainy weather and at night.

“When streetlights are not working, criminal activity increases because criminals take advantage of the darkness. We hope the city will continue maintaining these areas even after the campaign ends,” he said.

Mabutho Ngwenya, a resident in the area, said the visible municipal presence had already started making a difference in parts of Winterveldt.

“The grass was extremely long in some areas and illegal dumping made the community look neglected. Seeing workers cleaning and fixing problems shows that residents are being heard,” she said.

Ngwenya also praised the road repair work currently underway.

“Some of the potholes damaged vehicles and made driving difficult, especially for taxis and school transport. The repairs will help many people who use these roads every day,” she added.

The metro has, in recent months, intensified efforts to improve service delivery in several communities through focused interventions targeting infrastructure maintenance, environmental management and public safety concerns.

Moya reiterated the metro’s commitment to ensuring that no community is left behind.

“We said that there will be no forgotten communities in Tshwane,” said Moya.

Meanwhile, residents have called for the momentum to continue beyond the two-week intervention period, urging the municipality to implement sustainable maintenance plans to prevent recurring service delivery challenges.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel