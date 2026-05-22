Liquor outlets shut, drugs seized in Tshwane crime blitz

Eleven suspects have been arrested for the possession and dealing of drugs after police recovered 44 small bags containing various illicit substances, as well as three shopping bags containing dagga.

The arrests took place during a SAPS multidisciplinary crime prevention operation conducted on May 21 in the Tshwane District that yielded 327 arrests for various criminal offences.

The operation took place within the policing precincts of Mamelodi West and Eersterust, headed by Tshwane District Commissioner, Major-General Samuel Thine.

Tshwane SAPS spokesperson Captain van Dyk said law enforcement agencies and stakeholders that formed part of the operation included the Department of Home Affairs, TMPD, Gauteng Traffic Police, and CPFs.

He stated that their combined efforts contributed significantly to the success of the operation.

“Detective units from across the district initiated and continued tracing operations from Wednesday evening into the early hours of Thursday, resulting in the arrest of 273 wanted suspects. The suspects were linked to serious and violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery,” he said.

Van Dyk said during compliance inspections, police detained 35 undocumented individuals. He added that they were handed over to immigration authorities for further processing and deportation.

“Operations targeting liquor-related offences led to the inspection of 15 liquor establishments, of which five were shut down for non-compliance with the Liquor Act. Police also confiscated the liquor,” he added.

He stated that high-density patrols and roadblocks resulted in the search of 474 individuals and 234 vehicles.

Van Dyk said officers further tested 80 vehicles to determine whether they had been reported stolen.

“Traffic law enforcement officials issued 137 Aarto fines amounting to R106 300 and impounded 17 vehicles for contraventions of the National Road Traffic Act,” he said.

Van Dyk stated that police also arrested one suspect for possession of a dangerous weapon.

In addition, two second-hand goods dealerships were inspected and found to be compliant with the Second-Hand Goods Act.

“ Thine expressed his appreciation to all participating members and stakeholders for their dedication and co-operation in ensuring the continued safety and security of communities within the Tshwane District,” concluded Van Dyk.

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