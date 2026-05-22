Historic Loftus Versfeld opens its doors to curious supporters

Sports supporters and history enthusiasts were treated to a memorable experience on May 19 during a guided tour of Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Located in Acardia, the 51 762-seat stadium is one of South Africa’s oldest and most iconic sporting venues.

It is home to both the Blue Bulls rugby team and Mamelodi Sundowns football club.

The tour was guided by Iconic Stadia Tours founder Dave Papenfus.

The experience gave visitors exclusive behind-the-scenes access to areas normally reserved for players, coaches, media personnel, and VIP guests.

Papenfus outlined the history of the stadium during his opening speech at the tour.

According to him, the site was originally used as a modest sports field known as the Eastern Sports Ground. In 1923, the City Council built the first concrete stand, which could accommodate only 2 000 spectators.

“In 1932, following the sudden death of Robert Owen Loftus Versfeld, the pioneering founder of organised sports in Pretoria, the stadium was named in his honour,” he said.

The stadium was substantially expanded in multiple phases from 1970 to 1980, gradually transforming into a massive modern arena.

“Back then, people could not be paid to play rugby; you had to be an amateur to play. In 1995, South Africa won the World Cup, and amateur rugby came to an end in the world,” said Papenfus.

He said that in 2010, the venue underwent extensive renovations to host matches for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Nowadays, the stadium continues to host high-profile international and domestic sporting events, maintaining its legacy as a premier multi-purpose arena.

Papenfus said the purpose of this tour is to allow people to understand the history and the experience of the stadium.

“I use the analogy that a stadium is like a duck on the lake. If you look at the duck on a lake, it is moving, but underneath, those feet are paddling so badly… The same thing applies here, you come to a stadium and watch cricket, soccer, rugby, but a lot is happening underneath,” he said.

He stated that as a sports fan, it’s very important that the next time you watch soccer, you can imagine where they are sitting at half-time, where they are getting dressed and getting their knees strapped. You can picture where the presidents sit, where the media is and where you listen to the commentator from.

Guests toured the President’s Suite, changing rooms, media centre, commentary positions, and coach’s box before walking through the players’ tunnel and onto the famous field itself.

During the tour, the attendees had the opportunity to engage with some of the rugby players at the stadium.

A Blue Bull supporter, Olga Rapopo, said visiting the stadium was one of the best things she has ever done.

“As much as I love rugby, I realised that there was still a lot I did not know. I am so glad that I got to learn more, and now I understand better,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to the tour guide for the insightful tour. Rapopo said meeting the players was the highlight of the day for her.

The stadium also serves as a venue for the Currie Cup, South Africa’s oldest domestic inter-provincial rugby tournament.

The Blue Bulls have won numerous Currie Cup titles at Loftus Versfeld, turning the venue into a fortress for rugby supporters and creating unforgettable memories for supporters like Olga.

For people who attended the tour, the experience was not only educational but also inspiring.

Walking through the same tunnel used by legendary players reminded visitors of the passion, discipline, and history that continue to shape South African sport today.

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