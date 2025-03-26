Elderly Pretoria man shot and killed during robbery

Police said an elderly Pretoria man was brutally shot and killed in a house robbery in Erasmusrand on Tuesday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the shooting happened at around 21:00.

According to information from the scene, the victim said he was in his room when he heard voices outside his window. When he looked, he saw a man in a balaclava pointing a gun at him from outside.

“The suspect then shot twice at the man through the window. The man ran out of the room, called his 65-year-old brother to bring his firearm, and closed the door. “The man then heard his window breaking and the suspects entering his room from outside the door. His brother reached the door and tried to keep it closed, but the suspects overpowered them.”

Van Dyk said the man then ran down towards the corridor, and before reaching the end, he heard another gunshot and immediately went and sat down on the floor.

“One of the suspects asked for his cellphone, and he told the suspect that everything was in the room as the other suspect was holding the brother captive at gunpoint. He was trying to resist, and the suspect shot him.”

He said the suspects entered through the bedroom window and left the same way out.

The complainant’s brother was declared dead by emergency medical personnel on the scene.

Van Dyk added that a cell phones, a laptop and an undisclosed amount of money were stolen.

